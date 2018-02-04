Sheriff: Inmate steals truck, escapes jail overnight

An inmate escaped the George County Regional Correctional Facility Saturday night and is still on the run.

According to a Facebook post by the George County Sheriff's Office, Eugene Lavon Robinson, 38, stole a private vehicle then drove out of the facility. The truck is a champagne-colored 2000 GMC Sonoma with an extended cab. It has a Greene County license plate. Robinson was last seen wearing his black and white striped prison uniform.

Authorities report he was currently serving a 30 year sentence for armed robbery.

If you have any information on Robinson's whereabouts or have seen the stolen truck, call George County Sheriff's Office Communications Center at 601-947-9156 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Officials urge you to not try to apprehend Robinson.

