Sheriff: Inmate steals truck, escape jail overnight - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sheriff: Inmate steals truck, escape jail overnight

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect
(Photo Source: George County Sheriff's Office) (Photo Source: George County Sheriff's Office)
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

An inmate escaped the George County Regional Correctional Facility Saturday night and is still on the run.

According to a Facebook post by the George County Sheriff's Office, Eugene Lavon Robinson, 38, stole a private vehicle then drove out of the facility. The truck is a champagne-colored 2000 GMC Sonoma with an extended cab.  It has a Greene County license plate. Robinson was last seen wearing his black and white striped prison uniform.

Authorities report he was currently serving a 30 year sentence for armed robbery.

If you have any information on Robinson's whereabouts or have seen the stolen truck, call George County Sheriff's Office Communications Center at 601-947-9156 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Officials urge you to not try to apprehend Robinson.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly