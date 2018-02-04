Sheriff: Inmate steals truck, escape jail overnight

An inmate escaped the George County Regional Correctional Facility Saturday night and is still on the run.More >>
Bunches of blue balloons were distributed to friends and family as they prepared to say a special goodbye to someone they adored.More >>
The motion to reconsider the Singing River Health System pension settlement agreement has been rejected by federal Judge Louis Guirola of Gulfport.More >>
Friends and family of Taleya Guy, the victim of a shooting in Gautier on Wednesday, honored her life with a balloon release this weekend.More >>
Facebook has released a statement about a recent incident of child pornography being shared on the social media platform.More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.More >>
Two people have died and more than 70 people have been taken to nearby hospitals following a train collision and derailment in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
Don't share pornography or illegal images on Facebook. That is a warning that probably sounds self explanatory, but still many people around the world are sharing an explicit video showing an underage girl.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
The black Labrador mix will be treated to a welcome home dinner Sunday.More >>
