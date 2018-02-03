Friends of the Gulfport shooting victim speak out

Friends and family of the victim are still coming to grips with what happened. (Photo Source: WLOX)

This is the man wanted by Gulfport Police in that shooting on 33rd Avenue. Ernie Lizana may be armed. (Photo Source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

A woman who was shot on Saturday morning remains in serious condition at a New Orleans hospital.

Those who knew the victim closely are trying to come to grips with what happened.

“I feel like my heart has been torn out because she’s in bad, bad shape. And he needs, Ernie Lizana needs to be caught you know. She’s fighting for her life,” said Frances Garrett, the mother of the victim’s fiancé.

People living in the neighborhood say this is not the first time Lizana has caused trouble near their homes. Lizana had reportedly been stalking his ex-girlfriend, who was friends with the victim.

They say they won’t be able to rest easy until he is caught and brought to justice.

According to witnesses, the woman who was shot was just an innocent bystander when the tragic events unfolded.

“It’s been multiple since I’ve been here. Going on almost 3 months, we’ve been having problems with this guy, so I’m just ready for him to get off the streets. Somebody needs to. They need to put him in prison,“ said Terrance Smith, a man who lives next to where the shooting happened.

“So Britney walked outside with another friend of ours. Ernie Lizana came out from by the corner over there by Job Corps and shot two shots into the truck where my sister was at, then when she drove off, he took and turned to Britney, my fiancé and took and shot her,” said Benjamin Schorghofer, the victim’s fiancé.

A manhunt is underway for Ernie Lizana.

Do not approach him because he may be armed. Police describe him as a white male, 49 years old, 5’11” 190 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, and some short facial hair.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or the location of Ernie Lizana you are urged to call the police immediately. You can also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 877-787-5898.

