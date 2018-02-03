Loved ones remember Gautier shooting victim

Her station at Smart Style family hair salon at Wal-Mart in Ocean Springs, has been turned into a memorial. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Guy's fellow stylists and loved ones wore her favorite color and special shirts to honor her memory.

Bunches of blue balloons were distributed to friends and family as they prepared to say a special goodbye to someone they adored.

“Words really can't explain, seriously, we were more than coworkers and friends. We were family,” said Terica Viverette.

“She was the type of person that no matter your flaws, she accepted you always no matter what type of person you are,” said Tee Baker.

They released blue balloons into the sky, a symbolic gesture of letting her go. Emotions ran high and hearts were heavy.

“Every moment with her was so good. If there was tension she was always the one to break it,” said Taylor Lewis.

Notes and pictures adorn the mirror where she once worked to make men and women look beautiful

“I'm gonna just miss her walking in, and just looking at me like what you want, Terica,” said Viverette.

Those closest to her are having a hard time accepting her death. While Guy was shot and killed, no one has been charged in connection to her death.

Friends want answers and say she deserves to rest in peace.

“She just had a good heart, and she just loved everybody,” said Baker.

The night Guy was found shot dead, police say four girls were with her. They were all charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. At this time, it's unclear who fired the shot that killed Guy.

