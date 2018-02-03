Trey Shaffer prepares for his freshman season at Southeastern Louisiana

Trey Shaffer wowed fans across the Coast during his prep baseball days at Biloxi High School, and now, the 2017 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the year looks to do the same at Southeastern Louisiana.

"Man, it's an awesome feeling being out here with all these guys," Shaffer said before an SLU baseball practice. "(I've) made a lot of new teammates, friends, long-term friends. (It's) just been amazing being with them so far."

The former Indian is hard at work in Hammond, where he will split time between the outfield and as a relief pitcher for the Lions.

"He's the traditional two-way player that we like to get," said Southeastern head coach Matt Riser, a Picayune and PRCC alum himself. "He's extremely athletic."

Shaffer said he needed a little time to adjust to life as a collegiate baseball player, but that he is starting to settle in.

"I would say the amount of focus," the former Indian said about the biggest difference from his high school days. "Also, just all the athletes that are here. Everyone is just as good as you, now is the time to actually put in the work. You can't just have somebody pushing you to do the work, you've got to do it on your own all the time. I mean, it's a job now."

Riser said he expects big things from his prized signee.

"To be able to bring him into this program and to get the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year into our program, I think speaks huge volumes of what we've done," Riser said. "(Shaffer) was un-drafted out of high school, obviously had some conversations with some scouts and whatnot, but he'll leave this program here in three years as a top draft pick."

Coming off two-straight NCAA Tournament at-large berths, the only non-Power Five program in the country to do so, Southeastern looks to make it three in a row, beginning with their season opener against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. First pitch set for 6 p.m. on Friday, February 16. The Lions will also pay a visit to the Coast when they face Mississippi State at MGM Park on Wednesday, March 14.

