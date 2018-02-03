Co-workers hold balloon release to remember Taleya Guy - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Co-workers hold balloon release to remember Taleya Guy

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
(Photo Source: WLOX) (Photo Source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Friends and family of Taleya Guy, the victim of a shooting in Gautier on Wednesday, honored her life with a balloon release this weekend. 

Taleya Guy was a hair stylist at the Ocean Springs Walmart. A memorial with flowers and pictures was set up on Friday at her former workplace. 

Guy’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6. 

