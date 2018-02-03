Co-workers hold balloon release to remember Taleya Guy

Friends and family of Taleya Guy, the victim of a shooting in Gautier on Wednesday, honored her life with a balloon release this weekend.

Taleya Guy was a hair stylist at the Ocean Springs Walmart. A memorial with flowers and pictures was set up on Friday at her former workplace.

Guy’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Taleya Guy’s coworkers gather in front of the Ocean Springs Walmart for a balloon release in her memory pic.twitter.com/8ankx05fBr — Caray Grace (@caraygrace) February 3, 2018

