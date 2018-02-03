UPDATE: Victim identified in Gulfport shooting investigation

Police have just begun to investigate. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove confirmed the identity of the shooting victim is 16-year-old Damien Thompson.

Gulfport police units responded to a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound on the 4000 block of Ponderosa Dr.

Officers report the victim has died from his injuries.

Gulfport PD on the scene of a shooting on the 4000 block of Ponderosa Drive. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/abyxHkKddx — Desirae Duncan WLOX (@DesiraeWLOX) February 3, 2018

Police have confirmed they are interviewing people who were transported from the scene.

Gulfport officers responded to the incident Saturday morning. Police are calling it an active death investigation.

Hargrove said an official cause of death will be released pending the autopsy.

We will update the story as details become available.

