UPDATE: Gulfport PD respond to man suffering gunshot wound

Police have just begun to investigate. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gulfport police units responded to a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound on the 4000 block of Ponderosa Dr.

Officers report the victim has died from his injuries.

Gulfport PD on the scene of a shooting on the 4000 block of Ponderosa Drive. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/abyxHkKddx — Desirae Duncan WLOX (@DesiraeWLOX) February 3, 2018

Police have confirmed they are currently interviewing people who were transported from the scene.

Gulfport officers responded to the incident Saturday morning. Police have just begun to investigate and are calling it an active death investigation.

We will update the story as details become available.

