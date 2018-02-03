Police: Gulfport teen killed while preparing to make video of guns for social media

The Gulfport Police Department released their findings on the shooting investigating that resulted in the death of 16-year-old Damien Thompson.

Feb. 3, Gulfport police units responded to a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound on the 4000 block of Ponderosa Dr. Officers reported finding Thompson with a gunshot wound to the chest when they arrived inside the residence.

Thompson was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the victim reportedly told others at the residence that he shot himself, but no firearm was immediately located.

Gulfport Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and conducted interviews with witnesses from the scene. Detectives say after an investigation, they determined the shooting occurred in a bedroom of the residence.

Police say two 15-year-old male juveniles, as well as other adults, were present in the home during the incident.

Gulfport officers say an investigation revealed that Thompson and his friends were preparing to film a video to upload to a social media website. According to police, the video was intended to depict Thompson and his friends displaying several firearms. Police say while Damien Thompson was holding a handgun, he discharged the firearm into his chest accidentally.

Officers say before they arrived the two 15-year-olds took several firearms out of the residence to hide them. The firearms were later discovered by Gulfport Police.

According to police, the weapons recovered consisted of two handguns, one shotgun, and one rifle.

The 15-year-olds were charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Tampering with Evidence. The cases involving the juveniles have been referred to family court. This investigation will be presented to the next available Grand Jury for review.

