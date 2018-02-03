Mostly dry for daytime parades; rain likely tonight - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mostly dry for daytime parades; rain likely tonight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Last weekend, Mother Nature rained on our Mardi Gras parades. This weekend, she is taking mercy on the children, but not everyone.

Rain chances are expected to gradually increase this afternoon, with the best chances arriving after 6 PM this evening.

That means early parades like the children’s parades in Biloxi, Bay St. Louis, and Pascagoula should stay dry.

But, parades happening tonight, will be cutting it close. The Long Beach parade may start to see showers approach the area just as it begins to wrap up.

The good news is that our very own Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan will be the Grand Marshal of that parade. So, perhaps she and Mother Nature can work something out.


Showers are expected to be done by noon Sunday. 

Eric Jeansonne
WLOX Meteorologist  

