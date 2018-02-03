Mostly dry for daytime parades; rain likely tonight

Last weekend, Mother Nature rained on our Mardi Gras parades. This weekend, she is taking mercy on the children, but not everyone.

Rain chances are expected to gradually increase this afternoon, with the best chances arriving after 6 PM this evening.

Rain chances really ramp up late this evening into the early morning hours Sunday. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/rbq4e58au5 — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) February 3, 2018

That means early parades like the children’s parades in Biloxi, Bay St. Louis, and Pascagoula should stay dry.

But, parades happening tonight, will be cutting it close. The Long Beach parade may start to see showers approach the area just as it begins to wrap up.

The good news is that our very own Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan will be the Grand Marshal of that parade. So, perhaps she and Mother Nature can work something out.

Rainfall amounts between tonight and Sunday morning are expected to be in the half inch to one inch range. Perhaps a bulls eye of higher totals north of Pearl River, Wiggins, and Lucedale. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/0wwXSEGHDk — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) February 3, 2018



Showers are expected to be done by noon Sunday.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.