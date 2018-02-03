Gulfport police looking for suspect in overnight shooting

Police say Lizana fled on foot after the shooting. He is wanted at large. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)

Saturday at approximately 12:30 a.m. police officers responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of 33rd Avenue.

Gulfport Crime Scene and Investigative units responded to the scene.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a 32-year-old female, whose identity has not been released, in a front yard with a gunshot wound to her neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital then flown to a New Orleans hospital for further treatment. Police say she’s currently in serious condition.

After investigating, officers determined Ernie Lizana shot towards two females, striking the victim. Lizana had a prior dating relationship with one of the women.

Police say Lizana fled on foot after the shooting. He is wanted at large.

Gulfport Detectives obtained warrants charging Lizana with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Aggravated Domestic Assault. Police are looking for him.

Gulfport Police warn anyone to not approach Lizana because he may be armed.

Police describe him as a white male, 49 years old, 5’11 in height, 190 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, and some short facial hair.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or the location of Ernie Lizana contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

