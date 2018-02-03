Gulfport Shooting Investigation underway - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport Shooting Investigation underway

GULFPORT, MS

Police are investigating a shooting near 33rd avenue and 20th street. According to the Gulfport Police Department, one female victim was sent to a local hospital with injuries. Officers responded to the scene around 12:30 this morning. A search for the suspect is currently underway. We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

