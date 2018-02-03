High School basketball scores from Friday night

The Harrison Central Red Rebelettes secure the top seed in the Region 8-6A ranks following a down-to-the-wire 37-35 win over the home standings Biloxi Indians. Harrison Central jumped out quickly and led 11 to 4 after the first quarter behind the excellent play of Chyna Allen. She was all over the court, stealing the ball, drove to the hoop for baskets and hit from long range.

Biloxi would catch fire in the second quarter and outscored the Red Rebelettes 12 to 4 and led 16 to 15 at the half. Analya White helped spark the Lady Indians assault.

Biloxi built a five point lead in the fourth quarter, but Allen drilled a trey to cut the Lady Indians lead 31-30. With under two minutes remaining De'Asia Booker tied the game at 35.

Both teams turned the ball over in the final minute. With under 30 seconds left, Da'Mia Henry hit one of two free throws and later Yolanda Nelson connected on one of two foul shots and that proved to be the difference in the game. Biloxi tried in desperation to score a bucket, missed and Harrison Central prevailed 37-35 and is the No. 1 seed. With a fourth straight loss, Biloxi became the fourth seed. Hancock defeated Gulfport 38-30.

St. Martin girls knocked off D'Iberville 51-45.

In the Harrison Central-Biloxi boys game, the Indians jumped out quickly against the Red Rebels. The Indians suffered their first loss of the season against Harrison Central 60-55 on January 12. On Friday Roshaun Jones Jr. set the tone for Biloxi by opening the game with a trey. The Indians would hold off the Red Rebels 50-45, but Harrison Central secured the No. 1 seed in Region 8-6A. Both teams were 5 and 1, both teams swept Hancock and Gulfport, but the Red Rebels outscored the Admirals by a combined 19 points in those two wins, while the Indians outscored Gulfport by a combined 15 points.

Gulfport is the No. 3 seed and Hancock the No. 4 seed.

St. Martin beat rival D'Iberville 57-50. Due to injuries and the flu bug, Yellow Jackets head coach Charlie Pavlus was down to four varsity players. That meant he had to play some JV kids and they responded. Sophomore Julian Sullivan threw up a prayer before the buzzer, from well beyond half court, the ball hit the glass and went in.

Ocean Springs defeated Vancleave 56-46. Stone continued their winning ways with a 66-55 victory over Long Beach. St. Stanislaus beat Pass Christian 48-37.

Bay High traveled to St. Patrick and returned to Bay St. Louis with a 62-54 win.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.