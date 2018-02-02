Man who found Pass Christian man describes what he saw

Eary Murray says Charlot's was found laying on his back in the woods. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The discovery of a body Friday turned a missing person's report into a homicide investigation.

Friday night police removed crime scene tape around Kenneth Charlot's Seal Avenue home in Pass Christian.

The 60-year-old was reported missing Thursday by family members. The next day his body was found abandoned in a wooded area off 30th Avenue in Gulfport. Two men found his body around 11 a.m.

"Hey! Hey! Buddy, while I was going into the woods…," said Eary Murray as he walked up to a body he saw in the woods.

Murray never got a response.

Murray said he was just showing his friend around the area when he saw the gruesome scene.

"I saw what I thought were mannequin legs parts, and then at second look I realized it was a body," Murray recalled.

He said that Charlot was partially clothed.

"As soon as I got close to him, I knew he had gotten beaten and rolled into the woods," he said.

Pass Christian police said after visiting Charlot's home there was information observed that required further investigation.





Pass Christian Chief Timothy Hendricks was not able to say much about what they saw, but he did say they have no person of interest yet.

"Whoever did it, man, I hope you get what you deserve. I really do. Nobody deserves anything like that. I don't care what it was for drugs, money, whatever. It doesn't matter. Nobody deserves anything like that," said Murray.

Murray, who lives nearby, said cops told him Charlot wasn't killed where his body was found.

"That was a little bit of a relief. If I had heard someone out here… I'd a done something. My heart goes out to his family. I pray for him."

Investigators are creating a timeline on what Charlot was doing before he went missing.



If you saw or talked to Charlot recently or know anything that might help bring his killer or killers to justice call Pass Christian Police or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers.

