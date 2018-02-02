Jackson Co. deputies arrest actor Jeremy London for domestic violence

London was booked in Jackson County. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Department)

Actor Jeremy London was arrested and charged with one count of Domestic Violence Simple Assault Friday.

The charge is a misdemeanor and will be heard in justice court.

London was booked in Jackson County.

The actor starred in Mallrats, a comedy film in 1995. Other roles include Party of Five, I’ll Fly Away, and 7th Heaven.

We will update this story as more details become available.

