Father of 11-year-old cross-country walker aims to set world record

After a cross-country march with his son Noah, Robert Barnes hopes to set a record of his own (Photo Source: Noah's March Foundation)

In January, we were introduced to 11-year-old Noah Barnes, who walked across America in efforts to raise awareness towards find a cure for diabetes.

On Friday, his dad was spotted biking across South Mississippi.

Robert Barnes is now determined to set a record of his own. He is trying to become the first person to walk across America and then bike back.

Together, Noah and his Dad Robert marched about 4,240 miles from Key West, FL to Blaine, WA (US-Canada Boarder) to raise funds and awareness to CURE Type 1 diabetes. His mom helped coordinate along the trip.

After the walking journey was complete, Robert turned around and started biking across the country.

"It's not an official world record yet because they don't have a category for it," said Barnes. "I have to finish and then I'll submit to Guinness so they'll recognize that I'm the first person to walk across and then bike home."

Noah set a world record for youngest person to cross America on foot on Dec 9th, 2017, according to the Noah's March Foundation official website.

You can find out more about Noah's trip across America in search of a cure for diabetes at noahsmarchfoundation.org.

