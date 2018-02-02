Gautier shooting victim listed as co-conspirator in court documents

The court documents state that Guy and the others went to College Villa Apartments on Ladnier Road with a Ruger P94 9mm gun with the intent to harm another woman. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gautier investigators say the woman killed at an apartment complex Monday night went there with four other women to assault someone.

The information contained in the police affidavits filed with Gautier City Court lists Taleya Guy as a co-conspirator with four other women charged in the case.

The court documents state that Guy and the others went to College Villa Apartments on Ladnier Rd. with a Ruger P94 9mm gun with the intent to harm another woman.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots at the apartment complex. Police arrived at the complex for the discharge of a firearm.

When police arrived, they found only bullet casings. A short time later, police found Guy’s body in a vacant home just a few blocks away from the apartment.

As a result of the investigation, Jasmine Anderson, 26; Phyllis Williams, 29; Lamonica Boone, 23; and Tinisha Massey, 23 have all been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Bond was set at $25,000 for each of the suspects.

Anderson posted bond at 10:30 am Friday. Williams and Boone posted bond on Thursday. Massey remains in custody on a probation violation, which prevents her from being able to bond out.

None of the women are charged with killing Guy. The case will be presented to a grand jury.

Taleya Guy was a hair stylist at the Ocean Springs Walmart. A memorial with flowers and pictures was set up on Friday at her former workplace.

On Saturday Feb. 3 at 2 p.m., Guy's co-workers will hold a balloon release in her memory near the garden center at the Ocean Springs Walmart.

Guy’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6.

