Harrison Co. Circuit Court warns about jury scam

Ladner believes warning residents about the jury scam will prevent many from falling victim. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Harrison County Circuit Court warns residents about a potential jury scam after several residents say they’ve already been targeted.

Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner says the court received numerous phone calls from people who received an email telling them that they missed jury duty and will be receiving a follow-up phone call.

Ladner says in the email the recipient is instructed to click on a link; however, the link doesn’t take the person anywhere. The county circuit clerk says 1 or 2 people have received calls but did not follow through.

There was no contact information reported within the emails.

The Harrison County Circuit Court advises anyone who receives an email that he or she has missed jury duty and will receive a follow-up call not to follow through with the scam.

Ladner says, “If someone has jury duty, then that person will receive a jury card in the mail.”

Ladner believes warning residents about the jury scam will prevent many from falling victim.

“It seems to have just started; so, we have limited information. And maybe by getting the message out early, it will prevent someone from losing any money as has happened with previous jury scams,” said Ladner.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.