Contractor set to begin D'Iberville road widening project

The city of D'Iberville is planning the first phase of its road widening project just south of the interstate on Popp's Ferry and D'Iberville Boulevard. (Photo source: WLOX)

The city of D'Iberville is planning the first phase of its road widening project just south of the interstate on Popp's Ferry and D'Iberville Boulevard. Just recently, the city acquired easements along the roadways to make way for the construction. That meant buying properties from businesses and homeowners in the area.

The project acquired 44 feet of James and Kathryn Burdge's front yard.

"We're really not crazy about it, but I think we don’t have a choice. I think we’re going to be very close to all those roads," Kathryn Burdge said.

James thinks there may be something to gain from the incoming construction.

"I'd like to sell my whole property here and maybe commercial come in here and put a gas station or something here because it's a good place for it. Any kind of business," James Burdge said.

JLB contracting is expected to start construction in a month on a year contract. The $5.2 million project is funded by the Mississippi Development Authority.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.