Police investigate 'suspicious circumstances' after Pass man goes missing

Crime scene tape surrounded a home in Pass Christian Friday morning as authorities investigate suspicious circumstances surrounding a missing man. Witnesses who live in the area tell WLOX News Now that police officers, sheriff's deputies, and crime scene units were at the home for hours, beginning around 6 p.m. to well after midnight.

According to Police Chief Tim Hendricks, authorities are investigating the disappearance of Kenneth Charlot, 60. A family member went to Charlot's home on Seal Avenue Thursday evening and noticed the house did not look quite right, said the police chief. That relative called authorities and officers were sent out to the home.

Police tape still surrounding a home in Pass Christian more than 12 hours after the initial investigation. details surrounding this case or extremely limited. pic.twitter.com/6ToiyuQNKz — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) February 2, 2018

Chief Hendricks said officers did not find anyone inside Charlot's home, but they did find evidence of "suspicious circumstances" that is leading them to investigate further. Authorities say Charlot lives alone and his family says it's outside his character to be gone any length of time without notifying someone.

A few neighbors who did want to speak to me say they haven't been told much by the police. They say the man who lived in the house was "their friend" and "he didn't bother anyone." @WLOX — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) February 2, 2018

Anyone with information about this incident or information about Charlot's whereabouts is asked to contact Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3301.

WLOX is working to get more information and will update this story as new details become available.

