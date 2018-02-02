Body found in Gulfport identified as missing Pass man

A man's body was found Friday afternoon in a wooded area of Gulfport just off 29th Ave, between 22nd & 23rd streets. (Photo source: WLOX)

A body found in Gulfport Friday has been identified as the Pass Christian man who went missing under suspicious circumstances on Thursday.

Kenneth Charlot, 60, was found just off 29th Ave, between 22nd & 23rd streets. Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said authorities are now investigating the death as a homicide.

Gulfport Police working a scene off 30th Ave. A man’s body found in the brush area. pic.twitter.com/qdol21BOZT — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) February 2, 2018

According to Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove, the body was found by two men who were walking down the street near the wooded area. Hargrove said the body was laying right at the edge of the woods. The coroner said the body will be taken to Jackson to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Authorities began investigating the disappearance of Charlot, 60, after a family member went to Charlot's home on Seal Avenue Thursday evening and noticed the house did not look quite right. According to Chief Hendricks, that relative called authorities and officers were sent out to the home.

Police tape still surrounding a home in Pass Christian more than 12 hours after the initial investigation. details surrounding this case or extremely limited. pic.twitter.com/6ToiyuQNKz — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) February 2, 2018

Chief Hendricks said officers did not find anyone inside Charlot's home, but they did find evidence of "suspicious circumstances" that led them to investigate further.

A few neighbors who did want to speak to me say they haven't been told much by the police. They say the man who lived in the house was "their friend" and "he didn't bother anyone." @WLOX — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) February 2, 2018

Harrison County Sheriff's Office and Gulfport Police are all assisting in this investigation. Anyone with information about Charlot is asked to contact Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3301.

