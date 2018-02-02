Body found in Gulfport identified as missing Pass man - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Body found in Gulfport identified as missing Pass man

A man's body was found Friday afternoon in a wooded area of Gulfport just off 29th Ave, between 22nd & 23rd streets. (Photo source: WLOX) A man's body was found Friday afternoon in a wooded area of Gulfport just off 29th Ave, between 22nd & 23rd streets. (Photo source: WLOX)
Police are investigating the disappearance of Kenneth Charlot, 60 of Pass Christian. (Source: Pass Christian Police Dept) Police are investigating the disappearance of Kenneth Charlot, 60 of Pass Christian. (Source: Pass Christian Police Dept)
Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Pass Christian while police investigate "suspicious circumstances." (Source: WLOX) Crime scene tape surrounds a home in Pass Christian while police investigate "suspicious circumstances." (Source: WLOX)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

A body found in Gulfport Friday has been identified as the Pass Christian man who went missing under suspicious circumstances on Thursday. 

Kenneth Charlot, 60, was found just off 29th Ave, between 22nd & 23rd streets. Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said authorities are now investigating the death as a homicide.

According to Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove, the body was found by two men who were walking down the street near the wooded area. Hargrove said the body was laying right at the edge of the woods. The coroner said the body will be taken to Jackson to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Authorities began investigating the disappearance of  Charlot, 60, after a family member went to Charlot's home on Seal Avenue Thursday evening and noticed the house did not look quite right. According to Chief Hendricks, that relative called authorities and officers were sent out to the home.

Chief Hendricks said officers did not find anyone inside Charlot's home, but they did find evidence of "suspicious circumstances" that led them to investigate further. 

Harrison County Sheriff's Office and Gulfport Police are all assisting in this investigation. Anyone with information about Charlot is asked to contact Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3301.

