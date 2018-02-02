Jaquan Foster of Gulfport High School will sign a powerlifting scholarship next week

Jaquan Foster of Gulfport High is a key member of the two-time defending Class 6A State Powerlifting Championship team.

Admirals head coach Logan Fallo has watched Foster blossom into one of the nation's top high school powerlifters. Next week he'll accomplish something that's never been done before in Mississippi, sign a college powerlifting scholarship.

Foster said, "I'm going to Midland University. It's in Nebraska and I'm going to be studying Exercise Science there. It's means everything. I've always pushed hard to be at my best at whatever I do. I feel like putting my team on my back."

Coach Logan said, "Foster getting the scholarship changes the whole outlook for a lot of kids. Every kid wants to continue competing, no matter what sport it is. So, it means a lot to see him advance on."

Foster was ranked as the No. 29 top high school powerlifter in the national high school ranks and the No. 5 powerlifter in Mississippi.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.