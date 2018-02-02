The Pascagoula Panthers ready to make a run in the 6A basketball playoffs

Coach Lorenzo Wright had to fill some big shoes when Ron Norman left Pascagoula to become head coach at Meridian. The 16 and 6 Panthers haven't missed a beat, winning the Region 7-6A title. Their mission is just beginning.

Coach Wright said, "The big one is the District Tournament. So we still have a lot of work to do. So, we've got to remain focused in completing the task."

Coach Wright has a talented lineup of Panthers. Jonas Burley has explosive quickness...capable of driving past defenders on his way to the basket.

"Just working hard everyday and my teammates pushing me., "said Burley. "Just keeping the mindset to push myself and never stop."

6-foot-4 junior Jayden McCorvey has pulled the trigger on 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

McCorvey said, "I just try to get my teammates better and try to be a leader and make sure no slacking."

6-foot-3 Dequan Weatherspoon can do-it-all...giving the opposition feats and Zarin Cole gives the Panthers height at 6-feet-5 inches.

"We try to stay together for the most part and we've been working hard everyday in practice, in the games, "stated Cole.

D'yasmond Booker is another high octane player, someone who can dominate with his quickness and leaping ability. The 6-foot-3 junior is netting 14.7 points and 9 rebounds.He says he's inspired by his dad who passed away when he was 13-years-old.

"Before he died he trained me everyday, "said Booker. "I think he watches me every night on Friday night and Tuesday night, he watches me play. So I just perform for him."

Pascagoula travels to Gautier on Friday and at D'Iberville on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.