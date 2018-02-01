State Representative speaks in Moss Point about education funding

White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
The city of D’Iberville is preparing for a road renovation of sorts. The first phase of the project will be underway in about a month.More >>
The city of D’Iberville is preparing for a road renovation of sorts. The first phase of the project will be underway in about a month.More >>
State Representative Jay Hughes was in Moss Point Thursday night with a powerful message about advocating for more public school funding.More >>
State Representative Jay Hughes was in Moss Point Thursday night with a powerful message about advocating for more public school funding.More >>
Crime scene tape surrounded a home in Pass Christian Friday morning as authorities investigate suspicious circumstances surrounding a missing man.More >>
Crime scene tape surrounded a home in Pass Christian Friday morning as authorities investigate suspicious circumstances surrounding a missing man.More >>
In Long Beach, one organization is taking a hands-on approach to the fight against hunger and food insecurity.More >>
In Long Beach, one organization is taking a hands-on approach to the fight against hunger and food insecurity.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.More >>
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.More >>
Is winter here to stay or can we move along with our lives?More >>
Is winter here to stay or can we move along with our lives?More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.More >>
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".More >>
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".More >>
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.More >>
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>