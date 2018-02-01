State Representative speaks in Moss Point about education funding

State Rep. Jay Hughes spoke Thursday in Moss Point, advocating for more funding in the city's school district. (Source: WLOX)

State Representative Jay Hughes was in Moss Point Thursday night with a powerful message about advocating for more public school funding.

City and state leaders, as well as parents and educators, converged at the Pelican Landing Conference Center, to discuss how to best move the Moss Point School District forward.

Gail Smith, President of the Parents for Public Schools Moss Point Chapter, said she's excited to see the positive momentum Hughes is bringing to the Moss Point School District.

"I'm excited that we can build parents interest, rejuvenate public interest because we have an election coming up next year," said Smith.

Smith said she hopes the knowledge brought to the city by Rep. Hughes helps the new literacy program Moss Point is starting up.

"In the spring, we'll set up a portable reading kiosk with free books available because some kids don't have access to a library," said Smith. "We'll set that up in various communities because kids can't be productive if they can't read."

Rep. Hughes said he realized his passion for public school funding when it personally affected his child.

"Getting equality within all school districts so that all kids have the same access to resources, materials, and qualified, well-paid teachers is a top priority," said Rep. Hughes. "When my daughter went to school, we experienced it firsthand. My wife and I both got involved, we got engaged in public education and became citizens and parents of the year. Public education should be about all kids, not just the lucky ones."

These two public leaders say education is a top priority and they're hoping to see a turn around in the city of Moss Point.

