Philip Pigott is the new Long Beach Bearcats head football coach

On Thursday the Board of Trustees of the Long Beach School District named Coach Philip J. Pigott as the new Long Beach Bearcats football coach.

"He's an energetic young coach who will be a definite asset to our community, "said Long Beach High School Director of Athletics Terry D'Angelo. "He comes highly recommended and we look forward to working with him and welcoming him into our Bearcat Nation."

Since the spring of 2015, Coach Pigott served as defensive coordinator at Petal High School. He helped guide the Panthers to the 2015 Class 6A South State Championship and State Finals, the 2016 6A State Semifinals, and the 6A Quarterfinals in 2017. Before landing a job with Petal, Pigott served as safeties coach for Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Pigott said, "My wife and I are extremely excited for the opportunity to lead such a great program. This is a great community, a great school and the foundation is set. I'm ready to get to work and take Long Beach to the next level."

Superintendent Jay Smith said, "After reviewing and researching more than 60 applicants, it was clear to both Terry D'Angelo and myself that Coach Pigott was the top candidate. We are pleased to have a high caliber coach with successful 6A experience in leading our Bearcat program."

Pigott believes his experiences at both the collegiate and high school levels have prepared him to be the man for the job and his experiences working as an assistant under award-winning coaches have instilled in him the qualities it takes to be a great head coach.

Pigott was a member of the 2007 LSU Tigers National Championship team and the 2008 Chick-fil-A bowl Championship team. He played running back and strong safety for Mississippi College and attended the Naval Academy Preparatory School.

He is married to Jessica Pigott and they have one daughter, Blythe.

