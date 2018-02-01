UPDATE: Officials identify Gulfport man killed in Hwy 15 crash

Officials are now releasing the identity of a Gulfport man killed in an accident on Hwy 15 in Stone County Thursday afternoon. Omar Aranda, 39, was headed south in a Toyota Corolla when he was hit by a northbound truck.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said that truck, a Ford F-150, was driven by an 86-year-old man from Perkinston who crossed the center line into the southbound lane. Aranda swerved into the northbound lane to avoid the oncoming truck, but the truck pulled back into the proper lane and the two crashed head-on.

The Toyota Corolla's front side passenger was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. The driver of the Corolla was flown to Forrest General Hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the Ford was transported to Stone County Hospital with moderate injuries.

Elkins noted that everyone involved in the crash appeared to be wearing seatbelts.

