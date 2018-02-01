Gulfport man killed in fatal accident on Hwy. 15

A man was killed in a car accident in on Hwy. 15 in Stone County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins says the crash took place at about 4:15 p.m. near Wire Rd. The name of the victim has not been released.

Reports show that an 86-year-old man from Perkinston driving a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Hwy. 15 when he crossed the center line into the southbound lane.

A southbound Toyota Corolla, driven by a 29-year-old man, entered the northbound lane to avoid the F-150.

The driver of the Ford reentered the northbound lane where the head on collision occurred, officials say.

The Toyota Corolla's front scene passenger, a Hispanic male from Gulfport, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials say the driver of the Corolla was flown to Forrest General Hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the Ford was transported to Stone County Hospital with moderate injuries.

All involved in the crash appear to have been wearing seat belts, Elkins noted.

The accident is still under investigation.

