Long Beach School Board announces new head football coach

The Long Beach School Board hires new football head coach Thursday.

The Board of Trustees of the Long Beach School District selected Coach Philip J. Pigott as the new head coach of the Bearcats Football program.

Superintendent Jay Smith said, “After reviewing and researching more than 60 applicants, it was clear to both Terry D’Angelo and myself that Coach Pigott was the top candidate. We are pleased to have a high caliber coach with successful 6-A experience leading our Bearcat program.”

Coach Pigott comes to Long Beach from Petal High School where he served as the Defensive Coordinator since Spring 2015. At Petal, Coach Pigott helped lead the Panthers to the 6-A South State Championship, State Finals in 2015, 6-A State Semifinals in 2016, and the 6-A Quarterfinals in 2017. Coach Pigott also served as the Safeties Coach for Wofford College in Spartanburg. SC.

Pigott believes his experiences at both the collegiate and high school levels and his experiences working with award-winning coaches has prepared him for this job.

“My wife and I are extremely excited for the opportunity to lead such a great program,” Pigott said. “This is a great community; a great school and the foundation is set. I’m ready to get to work and take Long Beach to the next level.”

Previous players of Pigott say he’s a “great coach, but most importantly a great man that genuinely cares about his guys.”

Other players say, “I really enjoyed Coach Pigott teaching me how to play defense better and molding me into a young man” and “Big thanks to Coach Pigott. He’s taught me more than just football and it’s been a great two years!”

Pigott played Outside Linebacker for the LSU Tigers and was a member of the 2007 National Championship Team and the 2008 Chick-fil-A Bowl Championship Team. Before that, Pigott played Running Back and Strong Safety for Mississippi College and Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS).

He is married to Jessica Pigott and they have one daughter, Blythe

