Gulfport band teacher receives coastwide award

A Harrison County teacher has been named as the Gulf Coast's Middle School Band Director of the Year.

Kristina McRaney, the band teacher at North Gulfport Middle School, was honored Saturday with a plaque for outstanding achievement, as well as praise from music educators all across the coast. The award was given by the Gulf Coast Band Director's Association.

“I was in shock! It was surprising and definitely an honor,” said McRaney, calling it one of the biggest achievements of her education career so far.

This is McRaney’s fifth year as the band director at North Gulfport. She has been a music teacher for a total of 20 years. Three of her band students were recently selected to perform in the Gulf Coast Band Director’s Association Band Clinic.

“Our organization has a lot of outstanding band directors and they are well-known throughout the region," she said. "To be considered one of those band directors who has done something with their program is just a very high honor and definitely humbling."

