Octavia Spencer to buy screening of Marvel's "Black Panther" in Mississippi

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer announced plans to buy out a screening of Marvel's highly anticipated film, "Black Panther", in Mississippi.

The "Hidden Figures" star took to Instagram to share that she will be in the Magnolia State on the movie's opening night.

Spencer says her reasoning behind the generous act is to make sure children have a chance to see positive and heroic representations of themselves in the dynamic box-office hit.

“I will be in MS when this movie opens,” Spencer posted. “I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero. I will let you know where and when Mississippi. Stay tuned.”

Last year, Spencer bought out screenings of "Hidden Figures" for low-income communities in Los Angeles. "My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings," Spencer wrote in 2017.

"Black Panther" currently holds the record as the fastest pre-selling superhero movie ever, surpassing Marvel's 'Captain America: Civil War' and DC/Warner Bros.' 'Batman v. Superman'.

The film's success with advance sales has critics suggesting an opening weekend estimate of at least $100 million.

The Black Panther first appeared in 1966 as the first ever black superhero in Marvel's iconic comic book franchise. The 2018 film adaptation is the first Marvel movie to feature a black superhero as the title character.

Director Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" hits theaters on Feb. 16.

