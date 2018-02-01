Biloxi police arrest man for Residential Burglary

Thursday, the Biloxi Police Department arrested Michael Delon Lee Jr., 18, of Biloxi on a warrant for Residential Burglary.

Police say the burglary was reported Jan. 9, 2018 on the 200 block of Dewey Circle after the victim arrived home to discover a window of the residence broken and the contents of the home ransacked. The report stated jewelry, prescription medication, electronic equipment, and personal identity documents were taken.

Biloxi police say Lee was developed as a suspect after he was arrested for an unrelated incident the following day and was in possession of some of the victim’s property.

Lee was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Bond was set at $75,000.

