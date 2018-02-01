Two men wanted for Cricket Wireless shoplifting in Biloxi

Biloxi Police are seeking assistance with identifying these two suspects. (Photo Source: BIloxi Police Dept.)

The Biloxi Police Department would like your help in identifying two suspects who allegedly shoplifted cell phones displayed for sale.

The shoplifting reportedly occurred on Jan. 27 between around 6:40 p.m at the 2300 Block of Pass Rd. The subjects also caused damage to the booth which the items were displayed.

Surveillance images show one person wearing a black hoodie and the other in a white hoodie.

Police say the two men may have been driving white four door car, possible a Chevy Impala or a Toyota.

If you have any information, please contact Officer Wheeler at (228) 702-3054 or call the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Biloxi Police Dispatch (228) 392-0641.

