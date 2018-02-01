Two men wanted for Cricket Wireless shoplifting in Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Two men wanted for Cricket Wireless shoplifting in Biloxi

Biloxi Police are seeking assistance with identifying these two suspects. (Photo Source: BIloxi Police Dept.) Biloxi Police are seeking assistance with identifying these two suspects. (Photo Source: BIloxi Police Dept.)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Biloxi Police Department would like your help in identifying two suspects who allegedly shoplifted cell phones displayed for sale.

The shoplifting reportedly occurred on Jan. 27 between around 6:40 p.m at the 2300 Block of Pass Rd. The subjects also caused damage to the booth which the items were displayed. 

Surveillance images show one person wearing a black hoodie and the other in a white hoodie.

Police say the two men may have been driving white four door car, possible a Chevy Impala or a Toyota. 

If you have any information, please contact Officer Wheeler at (228) 702-3054 or call the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Biloxi Police Dispatch (228) 392-0641.

