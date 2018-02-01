Hi-tech tools boost school curriculum in Pascagoula and Gautier

Students say regularly working with tech helps prepare them for the job hunt. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Technology is everywhere in the academic realm.

The times and the signs have changed. Every student from grades 4 to 12 has access to a Chrome book.

The computers are rapidly growing in ability and speed, according to superintendent Wayne Rodolfich. “We started out with 45 megabytes of bandwidth back in 2005. Now we're at 5000 megabytes of bandwidth. That's about an 11,000% increase.”

Teachers still teach, but technology helps that process for students like Emma Brandenstein. “On our Chrome books, iPads and Apple TV, I love to do different assignments like our comic strips and our word clouds. Different activities like that,” Brandenstein explained.

With all these tools, students talk to each other in different ways.

"We communicate on Google classroom and we can send comics to each other to help each other out on lessons and assignments," said William Wright.

Introducing technology at a young age is critical to success in today's classroom.

That’s the word from technology director Eva Harvell. “It is our goal to ensure that our students understand the educational implications and the educational opportunities they can have with a piece of technology in front of them," she noted.

While reading, writing and arithmetic will never go away, some of the children who have been raised on this technology are looking forward to the future.

That’s what’s on the mind of student Jadelynn Rudolf. He stated, “Jobs nowadays are a lot of tech. There's a real big market for people who know about technology. As technology goes on, we have to learn to adapt.”

While the look of the classroom may have changed, education really hasn't, according to Harvell.

“The heart and soul is still the same, it is the method of delivery," Havell said.

There are more than 7000 students in the Pascagoula-Gautier school district.

