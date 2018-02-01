Three Rivers Elementary students send Valentines to U.S. troops overseas

Gross hopes the campaign will spread nationwide. (Photo source: Harrison Co. School District)

The students have adopted troops stationed at Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan.

A sixth grader at Three Rivers Elementary School wants to make sure troops overseas get a special surprise for the Valentine’s Day occasion. Candace Gross is organizing “Treasures for Troops”, a campaign she hopes will spread nationwide.

The school’s principal Tracy Sellers said, “Candace is a very kind and loving child who deeply cares about others and wants to make a difference in this world.”

Gross is working with the National Elementary Honor Society at Three Rivers to send “Valentines” to U.S. troops serving overseas. The 6th grader hopes to put a smile on the faces of our military men and women.

Principal Sellers said, “She has heard stories that they do not have as many necessities that we have here at home. She also heard that some men and women do not have family members to send them items, or they just don’t.”

Honor Society members can either make or buy a box of Valentine cards and contribute candy, personal hygiene products, and other items to send.

The students have adopted troops stationed at Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan. The daughter of a staff member at the school is currently assigned to Kandahar Airfield and will help pass out the supplies and cards once they arrive.

Troops were overjoyed at the surprises when they received the first two books sent out.

The deadline for the drive is February 16, 2018.

