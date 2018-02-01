Biloxi Police need help identifying Belk shoplifters

These three women are the suspects in an alleged shoplifting incident at Belk in Edgewater Mall (Photo Source: Biloxi Police)

Do you recognize these women?

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the suspects of a shoplifting case at the Belk store in Edgewater Mall.

Three women are wanted for questioning for the incident that reportedly took place on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Police say they stole took over $1,000 worth of clothes from the display counters.

The suspects are believed to be in their late 20’s or early 30’s.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

