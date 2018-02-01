Suspect flees from police onto the roof of Lowes

A man running from police climbed onto the roof of Lowe's in D'Iberville Thursday before being apprehended. (Source: WLOX)

Authorities say Johnny Lloyd Newton was wanted on a felony warrant from Harrison County Sheriff's Department. As officers in D'Iberville approached him, Newton ran, climbing up the side of the Lowes building using a series of locked tubes that provided roof access. The man then ran around the roof toward the store's garden center and climbed down. There, officers were waiting. They tased him and took him into custody.

In addition to the felony warrant for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge, Newton is now charged with one misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

