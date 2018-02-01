Wanted: Officers to work Spring Break Weekend

Biloxi Police Department is looking for officers to lend a hand during Spring Break this year. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)

Biloxi Police Department is putting out a call for help ahead of the upcoming Spring Break Weekend. On Thursday, the department posted an ad on its Facebook page, offering part-time employment for police officers during the busy event.

The police department is offering $25/hour plus lodging and meals for the duration of the weekend, which is April 13-15, 2018.

Among other requirements, anyone interested in applying must already be a sworn law enforcement member in Mississippi. The department requires any officers applying to present their training records, including current firearms certificates.

Anyone interested in applying for the job is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at policechief@biloxi.ms.us.

