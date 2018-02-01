UPDATE: Pass Christian man killed in wreck on Hwy. 53

The man killed in a horrific late-night accident Wednesday on Highway 53 has been identified.

According to the Harrison County coroner's office, Jake Schorghofer, 31, died in the crash when his truck flipped.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said Schorghofer lost control of his truck, and the vehicle started swerving between lanes. Suddenly, the truck left the road and rolled over several times. Because Schorghofer was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers say he flew out of the vehicle. He died at Garden Park Medical Center from the injuries he suffered in the violent crash.

According to authorities, speed was a factor in the crash. The coroner's office says they are waiting on a toxicology report.

The accident was on Highway 53 near County Farm Road. Troopers got a call about the wreck at 10:45 Wednesday night.

