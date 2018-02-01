Truck flips, one man dies in Highway 53 wreck

A horrifying late night accident on Highway 53 in Harrison County claims the life of one man. A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says that man lost control of his truck, and the vehicle started swerving between lanes. Suddenly, the truck left the road and rolled over several times. Because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers say he flew out of the vehicle. The driver died at Garden Park Medical Center from the injuries he suffered in the violent crash.

The driver was 31-years-old and lived in Saucier. His name has not been released yet.

The accident was on Highway 53 near County Farm Road. Troopers got a call about the wreck at 10:45 Wednesday night.

