Gulfport Lady Admirals ready for the opening round of the 6A soccer playoffs

The Gulfport Lady Admirals soccer season started off slowly...but entering the 6A playoffs, the Region 8-6A champs are on a roll. Head coach Chris Pryor and his Lady Admirals opened the 2017-18 season uncharacteristic of a Gulfport soccer team...2 wins, 4 losses and 3 ties.

Younger players, who were called on to fill some gaps, have gained experience and that experience has resulted in 9 wins over the last ten games.

Another factor, Julia Penny. Best known as "Lil" Penny to her teammates, Julia has exploded offensively with 7 goals in four games since moving from defense to offense.

Penny said, "I had multiple concussions. It kept happening on the back line because of how much defenders get headers. So, they decided at mid-season to change me to forward and so I've been playing forward for about four games."

Sophomore Kaylee Holloway and Britton Simpson have turned up the heat and communication on the playing field has resulted in more goals.

Coach Pryor said, "The girls have been talking well, moving well and we've been putting the ball in the back of the net. The defense has been stellar. The goalkeepers have really been doing a good job."

Goalkeepers Azaria Breaux and Gracie Weatherly have combined their talents for five shutouts over the last seven games.

" We just put work in at practice, focused better on what we need to do and we've done it, "said Weatherly.

Next up...a 6A playoff game hosting Region 5-6A Champion George County Tuesday night. The Lady Rebels beat the Lady Admirals 4-0 to open the soccer season. The Gulfport Admirals boys soccer team will also face George County Tuesday night right after the girls playoff game.

