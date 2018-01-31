Ocean Springs Soccer: It's time to bring the Class 6A title to the coast

Head coach Jeff French and his Greyhounds have consistently battled their way through the class 6A playoffs, only to lose in the state championship game. Ocean Springs striker Caleb Burke is the Greyhounds top gun with 15 goals and 6 assists.

Burke said, "It's our time. It's our chance. You know we've been to the state finals the last three years and it's time to get our ring."

Coach French says he has a quality starting eleven and solid backups...who contribute off the bench.

Coach French said, "We talk about it as a ladder. It's a step. It's a four-step process and you've got to take it one step at a time and Pearl is the first step. Hopefully we can get close to ringing that bell at the top."

Heading into the Pearl playoff game, senior midfielder Mike Jiminez has 10 goals and a team leading 13 assists.

Ocean Springs has posted six consecutive victories with 5 shutouts. In those games, the Greyhounds have exploded for 21 goals, while sophomore goalkeeper Gabe Evans has given up just one score.

Defender Brandon Pasquini says Ocean Springs won't be looking ahead.

"You've just got to take it one game at a time, "said Pasquini. "You've got to be confident in your teammates. The last three years we haven't been as lucky. But you've got to have the mindset...hey, we can do it this year."

The 7th ranked Ocean Springs Lady Greyhounds also open the 6A playoffs Tuesday at home, a playoff date with Pearl beginning at 5:30.

