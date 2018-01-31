Tax bill has Jackson County officials excited about economic growth

Cook Road in Jackson County could become an economic corridor with help from a TIF tax bill, should it become law.

The 2018 State of Jackson County has some residents in a state of euphoria according to new plans and proposals.

Wednesday, Jackson County Supervisors President Randy Bosarge made the presentation to members of the Pascagoula Rotary.

The report contains a potential game-changer that currently has everyone’s attention.

“I just can’t hold back,” Bosarge said. “I’m just so excited.”

The source of that excitement is a new tax bill making its way through the Legislature. The new bill could turn Cook Road into an economic corridor.

“Cook Road is the main part of it,” Bosarge said. “Once we’re able to widen Cook Road and connect it in with the Harrison County side of D’Iberville connector road. It’s just going to be a game changer for that area.”

The new bill will provide a new source of money for development.

Tax Increment Financing is a public financing method for cities supported by sales tax. It supports redevelopment and infrastructure projects.

Counties in the state do not receive sales tax revenues, but that could change this year.

“It is a game changer for Jackson County,” said County Administrator Brian Fulton. “I think it’s an opportunity for us to see some new growth and development on a commercial corridor that we've been trying to develop for several years in Jackson County.”

Bosarge said the new TIF bill has passed the House floor and the Senate Committee.

He believes the Senate will vote on it this week and send it to Gov. Phil Bryant for his signature.

As far as Cook Road, Bosarge said bids for clearing and grubbing may be released in March, and the hope is that a bid for road construction can be put out in November.

