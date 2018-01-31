Biloxi police arrest man for felony simple assault on an EMT

Watkins was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $25,000. (Photo source: Harrison County Jail)

Wednesday, the Biloxi Police Department arrested Marvin Burrell Watkins, 58, of Florida on a warrant for felony simple assault on an emergency medical technician.

Biloxi police say the warrant was issued after an incident where the Biloxi Police Department and American Medical Response responded to assist Watkins on the 2000 block of Pass Road after he sustained minor injuries from falling off his bicycle Sept. 29,2017. AMR transported Watkins to the Biloxi VA Hospital for medical attention. Police report that Watkins became disorderly while being transported and assaulted one of the paramedics after arriving at the hospital.

The paramedic assaulted by Watkins did not require any medical attention.

Watkins was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $25,000.

