Biloxi police arrest man for felony simple assault on an EMT - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi police arrest man for felony simple assault on an EMT

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Watkins was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $25,000. (Photo source: Harrison County Jail) Watkins was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $25,000. (Photo source: Harrison County Jail)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Wednesday, the Biloxi Police Department arrested Marvin Burrell Watkins, 58, of Florida on a warrant for felony simple assault on an emergency medical technician.

Biloxi police say the warrant was issued after an incident where the Biloxi Police Department and American Medical Response responded to assist Watkins on the 2000 block of Pass Road after he sustained minor injuries from falling off his bicycle Sept. 29,2017.  AMR transported Watkins to the Biloxi VA Hospital for medical attention. Police report that Watkins became disorderly while being transported and assaulted one of the paramedics after arriving at the hospital.

The paramedic assaulted by Watkins did not require any medical attention.

Watkins was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Chamber hosts timely conversation about harassment in the workplace

    Chamber hosts timely conversation about harassment in the workplace

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:45 AM EST2018-02-01 16:45:43 GMT
    (Image Source: WLOX News)(Image Source: WLOX News)

    On Wednesday, the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce brought the conversation of workplace harassment to the forefront in an early meeting. 

    More >>

    On Wednesday, the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce brought the conversation of workplace harassment to the forefront in an early meeting. 

    More >>

  • Wanted: Officers to work Spring Break Weekend

    Wanted: Officers to work Spring Break Weekend

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:27 AM EST2018-02-01 16:27:23 GMT
    Biloxi Police Department is looking for officers to lend a hand during Spring Break this year. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)Biloxi Police Department is looking for officers to lend a hand during Spring Break this year. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)

    Biloxi Police Department is putting out a call for help ahead of the upcoming Spring Break Weekend. 

    More >>

    Biloxi Police Department is putting out a call for help ahead of the upcoming Spring Break Weekend. 

    More >>

  • Gulfport teens learn team-building, leadership as part of mayor's council

    Gulfport teens learn team-building, leadership as part of mayor's council

    Thursday, February 1 2018 9:42 AM EST2018-02-01 14:42:13 GMT
    The 2018 Gulfport Mayor's Youth Council met Wednesday for team-building and leadership activities. (Image source: City of Gulfport)The 2018 Gulfport Mayor's Youth Council met Wednesday for team-building and leadership activities. (Image source: City of Gulfport)

    Programs like the Gulfport Mayor's Youth Council help ease the stress of those busy years of high school. On Wednesday, this year's group met for a team-building exercise that was geared towards having fun and getting to know one another. 

    More >>

    Programs like the Gulfport Mayor's Youth Council help ease the stress of those busy years of high school. On Wednesday, this year's group met for a team-building exercise that was geared towards having fun and getting to know one another. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly