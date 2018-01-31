Chamber hosts timely conversation about harassment in the workplace

The meeting was hosted by the Gulf Coast Chamber of commerce. (Image Source: WLOX News)

On Wednesday, the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce brought the conversation of workplace harassment to the forefront in an early meeting.

Participants were actively engaged in a presentation about the controversial issue.

"There's so many things that have changed in the world, in our communities. I think it's just important for us to be up to date on everything, and to maybe look at things that maybe we thought weren't harassment but they actually are," said Dawn Lieck who is a store manager.

Edmond Hughes, vice president of human resources at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was invited as the guest speaker.

With years of HR experience at a major company, he offered insight into a topic that's been brought to light in recent months.

"He gave prime examples on particulars, instances that can actually take place. I thought it was really great that he was being so hands-on," said Ashley Butsch who is a chamber member.

He mentioned #MeToo, the movement of women and men who have recently come forward about abuse and harassment they've endured at some point in their lives.

"I think it's important to let individuals know it's okay to report an item. It's incumbent upon the organization once the issue has surfaced that you promptly investigate. You provide feedback," said Hughes.

Hughes allowed the audience to weigh in through a test to see if they could spot what is and isn't considered harassment.

"Many situations are gray, but you have to work through the gray and the key issue is looking into those items," said Hughes.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.