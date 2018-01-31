Mississippi House approves carrying booze, distillery sales - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi House approves carrying booze, distillery sales

House members on Wednesday approved the measures, sending them to the Senate for more debate. (Photo Source: WLOX) House members on Wednesday approved the measures, sending them to the Senate for more debate. (Photo Source: WLOX)
MISSISSIPPI (AP/WLOX) -

Mississippians are getting closer to being able to buy alcohol at distilleries and carry alcohol through dry counties without fear of arrest.

House members on Wednesday approved the measures, sending them to the Senate for more debate.

House Bill 192 says people could carry alcohol, wine, and beer through dry areas on a state or federal highway if containers are unopened. Right now, people can be charged with possessing alcohol in a dry county. Such charges can be aimed at bootleggers.

House Bill 995 says visitors can buy alcohol directly from distilleries, although distilleries would have to buy their own products from the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control division. Lawmakers agreed to let visitors buy beer at breweries last year.

The measures would take effect July 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

