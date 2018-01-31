Congress of Country Music attraction coming to MS - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Congress of Country Music attraction coming to MS

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Stuart announced his new Congress of Country Music, which will be built in downtown Philadelphia. (Photo source: Cirlot Agency) Stuart announced his new Congress of Country Music, which will be built in downtown Philadelphia. (Photo source: Cirlot Agency)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Country music legend and Mississippian Marty Stuart made a huge announcement at the Mississippi State Capitol Wednesday. Stuart announced his new Congress of Country Music, which will be built in downtown Philadelphia.

The Congress of Country Music will house a concert venue, a museum, an educational center, and incorporates the historic Ellis Theater. The Congress will also include a Marty Stuart Center, an area where students can learn about the spectrum of careers available within the music industry.

“There could not be a more meaningful location for the Congress of Country Music than downtown Philadelphia,” said Marty Stuart. “Congress means ‘gathering place,’ and that is exactly what we intend to create here. The Congress will be a beacon to country music fans, history lovers, and all those invested in the future of American music.”

Stuart gave those in attendance Wednesday a first look at digital renderings of the Congress. He has over 20,000 country music artifacts making his collection the largest private collection of its kind in the world.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

