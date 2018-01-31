3 injured in rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County

One lane of traffic was closed in the westbound lane near the Welcome Center in Jackson County after a wreck Wednesday. (Source: WLOX)

Three people were injured Wednesday after a car went off the interstate in Jackson County, crashing into the woods. (Source: WLOX)

Authorities responded to a wreck on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle went off the highway and into the woods, flipping over.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, there was only one vehicle involved, which contained three people who were each injured in the crash. All three were taken to Singing River Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Haylee Ryals, who was driving in the vehicle behind the car prior to the crash, said the entire incident happened really quickly.

"She looked like she was just going an average speed and then, all of a sudden, there was a cloud of dirt," said Ryals. "She ran off into the median a little bit and then she went right, jerked left, jerked back right one more time and went off the road and tumbled into the trees."

As of 1:40 p.m., the right side of the westbound lane was back open. Emergency officials initially closed the lane to traffic while they were responding to the crash.Traffic is now flowing but may be moving slowly.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. near mile marker 78, which is just west of the Welcome Center near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

