WLOX Editorial: Biloxi we applaud your vision

Optimism abounds in the city of Biloxi. The recent state of the city address by Mayor FoFo Gilich pointed to growth and projects underway and others to come. New hotels about to open and plans for waterfront boardwalks in the works, along with construction soon of two pedestrian bridges over Highway 90.

The plan is to attract more people from nearby or far away to Biloxi. And also create new jobs; helping the overall economy.

We too are optimistic about the future of Biloxi and applaud the leaders for their vision and efforts to make Biloxi a better place to live and visit. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

