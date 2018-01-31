Pepper the Robot inspires St. Martin students - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pepper the Robot inspires St. Martin students

Students at St. Martin Middle School got to meet Pepper the humanoid robot Wednesday morning. (Source: WLOX) Students at St. Martin Middle School got to meet Pepper the humanoid robot Wednesday morning. (Source: WLOX)
ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

Students in Saint Martin got a glimpse at the technology of the future. The purpose was to inspire them in the process.\

Students got to meet Pepper the robot, CSpire's newest community outreach ambassador. The high tech pal met with students at Saint Martin Middle School to show off it's interactive skills, and a few slick dance moves.

The students were pretty excited. "I think this will be the future," said Wade Tilley. "The possibilities are infinite because robots can do anything," agreed Jordan Barbour.

Landon Permenter loved the robot's interactive features. "It was really unique that she could sense everything around her," he said.

CSpire is using Pepper to get a younger generation on the technology train to the future. But it's more than just about inspiring students to head into the tech field... it's about bringing and keeping those jobs closer to home.

"So what we want to do is excite these kids back here to go to college and get these great degrees in computer technology, information technology, and come back to this state and fill these jobs that we have here and be able to stay in Mississippi and raise Mississippi up to a higher level when it comes to technology," said CSpire spokesperson, Anita Clarke.

It's looking like this electronic buddy is exactly the way to accomplish CSpire's goal. These guys and gals were having a blast. "I was instantly like, oh my gosh, this is so cool," said fifth-grader Cheyenne Brown.

Brown loved Pepper's charming personality, but could also see a future for herself in the tech workforce. "I saw her dance and just instantly fell in love with it and now I really want to do something with robotics. I think that 21st-century technology is amazing," said Brown.

"Children like to relate to something like that. We figured that if we can get these robots into the schools and get these young kids motivated and excited about technology, this is something they may want to do for their future," said Anita Clarke with CSpire. "That’s the whole reason we brought Pepper in, to excite children, teenagers. That’s the future."

CSpire brings Pepper to different schools throughout the state to get students excited about jobs in technology.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Wanted: Officers to work Spring Break Weekend

    Wanted: Officers to work Spring Break Weekend

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:51 AM EST2018-02-01 16:51:31 GMT
    Biloxi Police Department is looking for officers to lend a hand during Spring Break this year. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)Biloxi Police Department is looking for officers to lend a hand during Spring Break this year. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)

    Biloxi Police Department is putting out a call for help ahead of the upcoming Spring Break Weekend. 

    More >>

    Biloxi Police Department is putting out a call for help ahead of the upcoming Spring Break Weekend. 

    More >>

  • Chamber hosts timely conversation about harassment in the workplace

    Chamber hosts timely conversation about harassment in the workplace

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:45 AM EST2018-02-01 16:45:43 GMT
    (Image Source: WLOX News)(Image Source: WLOX News)

    On Wednesday, the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce brought the conversation of workplace harassment to the forefront in an early meeting. 

    More >>

    On Wednesday, the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce brought the conversation of workplace harassment to the forefront in an early meeting. 

    More >>

  • Gulfport teens learn team-building, leadership as part of mayor's council

    Gulfport teens learn team-building, leadership as part of mayor's council

    Thursday, February 1 2018 9:42 AM EST2018-02-01 14:42:13 GMT
    The 2018 Gulfport Mayor's Youth Council met Wednesday for team-building and leadership activities. (Image source: City of Gulfport)The 2018 Gulfport Mayor's Youth Council met Wednesday for team-building and leadership activities. (Image source: City of Gulfport)

    Programs like the Gulfport Mayor's Youth Council help ease the stress of those busy years of high school. On Wednesday, this year's group met for a team-building exercise that was geared towards having fun and getting to know one another. 

    More >>

    Programs like the Gulfport Mayor's Youth Council help ease the stress of those busy years of high school. On Wednesday, this year's group met for a team-building exercise that was geared towards having fun and getting to know one another. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly