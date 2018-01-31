UPDATE: I-10 in Hancock County back open

All lanes of traffic are open in Hancock County on I-10 after an eight-vehicle collision. (Source: Roger Davis)

Drivers headed west on I-10 in Hancock County are moving again, albeit slowly. According to Louisiana State Police, all lanes on I-10 W are now back open following an eight-vehicle pile-up this morning.

Two of the 18-wheelers were hauling a cargo of honey bees, according to Louisiana State Police. It's unclear at this time whether there were any injuries.

The accident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lane right at the Mississippi-Louisiana state line. Louisiana state police blocked all lanes of westbound traffic on the West Pearl River Bridge, causing traffic to backup for miles on the interstate.

Troop L Traffic Advisory#I10 westbound is closed at the West Pearl River Bridge in #Slidell due to multiple crashes. Troopers are working to clear the scene. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/gmUZ9N320a — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) January 31, 2018

