UPDATE: I-10 in Hancock County back open

Drivers headed west on I-10 in Hancock County are moving again, albeit slowly. According to Louisiana State Police, all lanes on I-10 W are now back open following an eight-vehicle pile-up this morning.More >>
A series of accidents have closed I-10 westbound at the Old Pearl River Bridge. The accidents happened on I-10 West at Mile Marker 270 Congestion is approaching the Louisiana/Mississippi State Line. St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 Motorists are advised to use US 90 as an alternate route. I-10 West is closed at Mile Marker 270 (Old Pearl River Bridge) due to multiple accidents. Congestion is approaching the Louisiana/Mississippi State Line. Motorist...More >>
Students at St. Martin Middle School got to make a new friend Wednesday morning, while also getting a glimpse into the technology of the future. CSpire introduced the students to its new robot Pepper during a presentation at the school.More >>
With bright lights and blaring patriotic music, the Trump Unity Bridge was a hard sight to miss Tuesday when it stopped off in Ocean Springs on its coast-to-coast tour of America.More >>
The train carrying Republican lawmakers hit a garbage truck in West Virginia. Lawmakers didn't suffer any serious injuries, but one person on the truck was killed.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
A Snapchat video shows a fellow student ripping off Lulu Williams’ wig and throwing it to the ground on Friday in an incident her mother, Myckelle, is pressing charges over.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are in jail, accused of assaulting the woman's son in a jealous rage.More >>
The 16-year-old boy's family claimed he never had suicidal thoughts before taking the medicine.More >>
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades.More >>
